The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park announces the hatching of four west African Crocodylus suchus baby crocodiles. Today’s hatching brings the total number of crocodile species hatched at the Alligator Farm up to 17 — a unique feat among zoos. The new babies are members of a crocodilian species very ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today