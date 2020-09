Zechariah Cartledge runs for a fallen First Responder while carrying an American flag. (photo from Running 4 Heroes Inc. Facebook)

A 12-year old Florida boy is honoring fallen First Responders one mile at a time. Zechariah Cartledge of Winter Springs will celebrate the legacy of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Cunningham, who died Aug. 5 from COVID-19, with a one-mile memorial run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Neptune Beach. Cartledge established Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit organization to raise awareness and funds for those…