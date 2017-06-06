100th birthday celebrated at Fleet Landing Tue, 06/06/2017 - 7:49am Beaches1 Special guests celebrated the 100th birthday of Dr. Frances Bartlett Kinne, a resident at Fleet Landing. They were treated to lively music and a viewing of Leadership Jacksonville’s Legacy Series Tribute to Kinne, followed by cake and a champagne toast. Kinne, past president and chancellor emerita at Jacksonville University, has a ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about 100th birthday celebrated at Fleet Landing