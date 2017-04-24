Youngest ever BRASS Ring winner named Mon, 04/24/2017 - 5:21am Beaches1 BRASS (Beaches Residents Actively Supporting the Symphony) announced the winners of its BRASS Ring Student Music Competition held Saturday, April 8, at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach. Leila Warren, 8-year-old violin student of Lisa Ponton, is the youngest ever to win the grand prize of the BRASS Ring ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Youngest ever BRASS Ring winner named