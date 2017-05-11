Astrid Bello was a first-time volunteer, but quickly mastered the tools.
Brigid Barrett, construction site supervisor, helps volunteers master new skills.
Laverne Edwards cuts wood for her future home.

Women build homes to help

Thu, 05/11/2017

May 6 through 14 is National Women Build Week in 49 states and 300 communities, and most of the building is being done by Habitat for Humanity’s women volunteers. Last year, 650 homes were built nationwide. Those numbers are expected to be the same or more, and our beach communities ...

