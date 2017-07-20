Warmer water heats up fishing action Thu, 07/20/2017 - 8:00pm Beaches1 On the beach, the water is warming back up and so has the bite. Anglers are reporting catches of nice whiting, as well as a few red drum in the surf. Inshore, the mangrove snapper bite has been exceptional and they are nearly everywhere you go. The ones that have been ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Warmer water heats up fishing action