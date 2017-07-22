Vic DiGenti (photo submitted)

Vic DiGenti to speak to Flamingo Club

Sat, 07/22/2017 - 6:10pm Beaches1

The Flamingo Book Club meets Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at the Beaches Branch Library, 600 Third St., Neptune Beach. Vic DiGenti, a.k.a. Parker Francis, will discuss and answer questions about his novel “Matanzas Bay.” Books will be available for purchase and signing. Everyone is welcome. Call 241-1141 for information. ...

