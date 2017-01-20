Noel Freidline is a UNF graduate who has become a successful jazz musician. (photo submitted)

UNF graduate to perform at Beaches Museum Chapel

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 2:12am Beaches1

Renowned pianist, jazz musician and UNF graduate Noel Freidline will perform at the Beaches Museum Chapel on Monday, Jan. 23. The concert is presented by the Beaches Museum and the Lazzara Family Foundation. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Freidline performs regularly with the Charlotte Symphony and touring Broadway shows.  Tickets are ...

