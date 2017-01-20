UNF graduate to perform at Beaches Museum Chapel Fri, 01/20/2017 - 2:12am Beaches1 Renowned pianist, jazz musician and UNF graduate Noel Freidline will perform at the Beaches Museum Chapel on Monday, Jan. 23. The concert is presented by the Beaches Museum and the Lazzara Family Foundation. Music will begin at 7 p.m. Freidline performs regularly with the Charlotte Symphony and touring Broadway shows. Tickets are ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about UNF graduate to perform at Beaches Museum Chapel