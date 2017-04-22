photo submitted

Students of the Month named

Sat, 04/22/2017 - 3:58am Beaches1

The Exchange Club of Jacksonville Beaches annual Student of the Month Award program has selected Fletcher High seniors Brach Bell and Lainey Hayden, and Ponte Vedra High seniors Farley Callaghan and Evan Trimas. The students and their guests were honored at the Exchange Club’s April 7 breakfast meeting at the Jacksonville ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 