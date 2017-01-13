St. Johns County holiday hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries and the Pet Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Garbage, recycling ...

