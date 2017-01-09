Sibling musicians to perform Everly Brothers tribute show at Alhambra Mon, 01/09/2017 - 3:37am Beaches1 Alhambra Theatre and Dining's 2017 Music Series will begin with "The Everly Brothers Experience" presented by The Bird Dogs, one of the country's premiere tributes to the Everly Brothers. The Zmed brothers, Zachary and Dylan, recreated the harmonies created by Don and Phil Everly with songs like "Cathy's Clown," "All ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Sibling musicians to perform Everly Brothers tribute show at Alhambra