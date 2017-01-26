Shark attacks dropping Thu, 01/26/2017 - 4:05am Beaches1 After 2015’s record-busting 98 shark attacks, calmer waters prevailed in 2016. The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File reported 81 unprovoked attacks worldwide, in line with the five-year average of about 82 incidents annually. Four of the attacks were fatal, a drop from six total fatalities the previous year. While ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Shark attacks dropping