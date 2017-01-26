George Burgess is curator of the International Shark Attack File.

Shark attacks dropping

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 4:05am Beaches1

After 2015’s record-busting 98 shark attacks, calmer waters prevailed in 2016. The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File reported 81 unprovoked attacks worldwide, in line with the five-year average of about 82 incidents annually. Four of the attacks were fatal, a drop from six total fatalities the previous year. While ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us