Seabreeze Elementary hosted its third annual Trashion Fashion show, showcasing designs made from recycled materials by fourth- and fifth-grade students. Twelve teams of students competed for top prize with fashions created from everything from reusable tote bags to old stage curtains. The event drew a crowd of more than 300 spectators.

