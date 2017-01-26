'Riverdance' comes to Jacksonville Thu, 01/26/2017 - 10:25am Beaches1 The popular Irish dance show "Riverdance" is coming to the Times-Union Center Jan. 27 through 29 as part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour. The 20th Anniversary Tour features new costumes, lighting, and projections, as well as a new dance number, "Anna Livia." Riverdance began as the interval act in the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about 'Riverdance' comes to Jacksonville