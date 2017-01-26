Riverdance is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a worldwide tour with new dance numbers, songs and costumes. (photo via www.riverdance.com)

'Riverdance' comes to Jacksonville

Thu, 01/26/2017 - 10:25am Beaches1

The popular Irish dance show "Riverdance" is coming to the Times-Union Center Jan. 27 through 29 as part of its 20th Anniversary World Tour. The 20th Anniversary Tour features new costumes, lighting, and projections, as well as a new dance number, "Anna Livia." Riverdance began as the interval act in the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us