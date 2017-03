St. Augustine’s annual Rhythm & Ribs Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at Francis Field, 29 W. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine. The festival features barbecue, live entertainment and local chefs competing for the best barbecue title. Scheduled to perform are Laura Reed, The Hip Abduction, Take Cover Band, Go Get Gone, the ...

