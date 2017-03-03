(From left) PVCA board members Bill McGee, Jane Rollinson and Chris Pilinko. (photo submitted)
Tom Fernley with Dave and Joan Swanson. (photo submitted)
Marianne and Jack Palmer. (photo submitted)

PVCA holds Valentine dance party

Fri, 03/03/2017 - 10:59am Beaches1

The Ponte Vedra Community Association (PVCA) held its annual Valentine’s Dinner/Dance Party in February at the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. Nearly 200 members attended the event, which featured a buffet dinner and music entertainment by Sensation Trio. The event is included in the PVCA annual membership dues and provides an ...

