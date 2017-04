The Ponte Vedra Woman's Club will host an Under the Sea Second Chance Prom for adults to raise funds on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Ponte Vedra Beach, the event will feature live entertainment by Reese's Pieces, line dances, silent auctions,

