photo submitted

Ponte Vedra Ballet and Dance Company students receive scholarships

Sun, 01/15/2017 - 5:22am Beaches1

The Ponte Vedra Ballet and Dance Company hosted CEO and principal instructor at Ballet Detroit Sergey Rayevskiy, Senior Performance Ensemble and Associate Director of the Ballet Met Dmitri Suslov, and famous ballerina Olda Pavlova at the company's recent Detroit Winter Ballet Intensive workshop. The workshop, held Dec. 28 through Jan.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us