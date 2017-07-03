photo by Nicole Brady

Pier Dance proceeds presented to BEAM

Mon, 07/03/2017 - 5:19am Beaches1

John Miller of Rock Solid Law presents the proceeds of the second annual Sterling’s Summer Pier Dance to Susan King, executive director of the Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry (BEAM). The proceeds presented to BEAM will be used to provide meals for needy students during the summer recess from school. ...

