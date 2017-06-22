Outgoing beaches library director honored Thu, 06/22/2017 - 9:42am Beaches1 Retiring Beaches Branch Library Director Barbara Gubbin was honored during a retirement party held last week. In attendance for the event was Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown and former Neptune Beach Mayor Dick Brown, along with Friends of the Beaches Branch Library President Josh Messinger, other Friends’ board members and several ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Outgoing beaches library director honored