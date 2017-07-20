photo submitted Artist Ronnie Burak discusses her photography with Executive Director Judy Hixenbaugh during the Curatorial's Choice Opening Reception.

Opening night was a success

Thu, 07/20/2017

The Curatorial's Choice Exhibition recently opened at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach featuring artists Ronnie Burak, Helen Moody and Francesca Tabor-Miolla. The show is being displayed at the Cultural Center until Aug. 18. The three artists were picked by the Curatorial Committee (consisting of David Engdahl, Sydney McKenna and ...

