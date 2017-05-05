2017 Sandcastle Contest Fri, 05/05/2017 - 11:27am Beaches1 The 41st Annual Sandcastle Contest, sponsored by The Beaches Leader and Jacksonville Beach Recreation Department, was held April 29 in Jacksonville Beach. Entries ranged from sandcastles and boats to alligators and frogs. See all the winning entries in the May 4 editions of The Beaches Leader and Ponte Vedra Leader, and ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about 2017 Sandcastle Contest