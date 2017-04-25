Dana Scholl, Judy Graham, Heather Knollmann, Mary Miller, Carla Downes, Laura Hall, Lorna Ulmer, Cheryl Knutsen, Flynn Lundh and Barbara Glass. (photo submitted)

Newcomers hold fashion show

Tue, 04/25/2017 - 9:31am Beaches1

More than 100 guests attended the recent Newcomers of the Beaches Fashion Show at the Sawgrass Beach Club. This year’s fashions and accessories were presented by J. McLaughlin, a boutique for men and women located in Ponte Vedra Beach. During the fashion show event, members also donated clothing to Mission House. Newcomers ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 