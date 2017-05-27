Monique Burr Foundation holds fund raiser Sat, 05/27/2017 - 11:53pm Beaches1 The Monique Burr Foundation for Children, Inc., raised $55,000 during its annual signature fund-raising event, “A Night at Roy’s.” During the event, University of North Florida’s Kappa Delta Sorority members presented the ceremonial check to Edward Burr, founder of Monique Burr Foundation for Children. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Monique Burr Foundation holds fund raiser