Mermaid-themed artwork, like this painting by Linda Olsen, is on display at First Street Gallery. (photo submitted)

'Mermaid Magic' show will benefit charity

Thu, 02/16/2017 - 10:01am Beaches1

First Street Gallery, 216-NB First St., Neptune Beach, is hosting the "Mermaid Magic VI" art show. The exhibition will be on display through April 4. Local, regional and national artists have mermaid-themed work – including paintings, photography, ceramics, glass art, fabric art and more – on display in the gallery. A ...

