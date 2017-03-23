photo via ABPD

Meet Atlantic Beach police officers March 30

Thu, 03/23/2017 - 6:00am Beaches1

The community is invited to meet the officers of the Atlantic Beach Police Department during Pizza with the Police on Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pizza Hut, 815 Atlantic Boulevard. The event will provide the public with an opportunity to ask questions about law enforcement and safety ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 