Manhattan Beach subject of 'Boardwalk Talk' Fri, 08/04/2017 - 5:02am Beaches1 The Beaches Museum will present a "Boardwalk Talk" with Brittany Cohill Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. Cohill will discuss "Manhattan Beach: More than a Lost Landmark." Attendees will learn how Gilded-Age expansionism led to the creation of Florida's first African-American beach; the role it played in Jacksonville's African-American community in