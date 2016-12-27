Lynch's dollars to be donated Tue, 12/27/2016 - 3:55pm Beaches1 Jason Kerr stacks dollar bills taken from the ceiling of Lynch's Irish Pub Dec. 20. The fire marshal ordered the removal of the money from the walls and ceilings, citing a recent fire in California in which flammable items on the walls fanned a blaze. Lynch's owner said all of the ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Lynch's dollars to be donated