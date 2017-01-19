Local author writes novel about China hacking Thu, 01/19/2017 - 1:48am Beaches1 T.L. Williams’ third book in a series of CIA agent Logan Alexander books comes out at an interesting time. It would be hard to find anyone who hasn’t heard about the alleged hacking of American computers by Russia during the past year. “Zero Day” is about a cyber war aimed at ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Local author writes novel about China hacking