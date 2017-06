The Limelight Theatre Guild recently donated $550 to the theatre's Emma Lee Carpenter Scholarship and installed new officers at the La Cocina International Restaurant. This season, the guild has donated almost $7,000 to the non-profit community theatre. The guild, made up of 130 men and women, also raised $3,253 for the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today