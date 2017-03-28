Kennel Club show honors local dog Tue, 03/28/2017 - 4:42am Beaches1 Four-legged Sawgrass resident Liv and her owner, Joanne Lesko, competed in the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show in New York Feb. 13 and 14. Lesko’s Liv was among more than 3,000 dogs competing at Westminster, with Liv taking home the title of Best of Opposite Sex to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Kennel Club show honors local dog