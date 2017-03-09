Katz 4 Keeps has adoptions this weekend Thu, 03/09/2017 - 3:28pm Beaches1 Katz 4 Keeps, 935B A1A N., Ponte Vedra Beach, will have Adoption Days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Chiquita, above, is one of the cats available for adoption. Call 904-834-3223 or visit katz4keeps.org for information. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Katz 4 Keeps has adoptions this weekend