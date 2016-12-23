Jacksonville native Butch Trucks is a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band. (photo submitted)

Jacksonville native, co-founder of Allman Brothers Band to perform in Ponte Vedra

Fri, 12/23/2016

Jacksonville native Butch Trucks will perform with The Freight Train band and Donna the Bufflo on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Trucks is a founding member of the Allman Brothers. The Freight Train is made up of drummer Trucks, guitarist and vocalist Damon Fowler, percussionist Garrett ...

