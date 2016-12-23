Jacksonville native, co-founder of Allman Brothers Band to perform in Ponte Vedra Fri, 12/23/2016 - 4:26am Beaches1 Jacksonville native Butch Trucks will perform with The Freight Train band and Donna the Bufflo on Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. Trucks is a founding member of the Allman Brothers. The Freight Train is made up of drummer Trucks, guitarist and vocalist Damon Fowler, percussionist Garrett ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Jacksonville native, co-founder of Allman Brothers Band to perform in Ponte Vedra