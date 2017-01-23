Jacksonville Beach police to get newly-designed badges Mon, 01/23/2017 - 5:22am Beaches1 A total of $17,245 will be spent to buy new badges for the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The Jacksonville Beach City Council voted Jan. 17 to approve the purchase, which is funded by Search and Seizure money from the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The current police badges are generic and nonspecific to ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Jacksonville Beach police to get newly-designed badges