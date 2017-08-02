Jack Fox receives Speziale scholarship Wed, 08/02/2017 - 3:27am Beaches1 The Community Foundation of Northeast Florida has announced Jack Fox as the recipient of the Craig Speziale Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes a Ponte Vedra High School graduating senior who has demonstrated academic excellence, school leadership, community service and the Spirit of Spez. This year’s award amount was $7,500. Fox graduated summa ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Jack Fox receives Speziale scholarship