Six-year-old Liam’s “Fish Kiss” design is one of the special Valentine’s Day cards available through the Give a heART campaign. Through Designs from the heART, Liam, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, has been given a dream playroom to enjoy with his two siblings. (photo from Designs from the heART)

Heart meets art for Valentine's Day

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 4:53am Beaches1

Designs from the heART, a local non-profit that provides dream rooms to children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions, is inviting the community to join their efforts by taking part in the Give a heART campaign this Valentine’s Day. Each purchase of a digital Valentine’s Day card for a loved one will ...

