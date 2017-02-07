Heart meets art for Valentine's Day Tue, 02/07/2017 - 4:53am Beaches1 Designs from the heART, a local non-profit that provides dream rooms to children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions, is inviting the community to join their efforts by taking part in the Give a heART campaign this Valentine’s Day. Each purchase of a digital Valentine’s Day card for a loved one will ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Heart meets art for Valentine's Day