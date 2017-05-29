photo submitted

Girl Scouts make sandwiches for homebound

Mon, 05/29/2017 - 4:56am Beaches1

Girl Scout Troop 366 made 50 sandwiches and donated Girl Scout cookies to be delivered by Beaches Community Kitchen to homebound, frail and handicapped Beaches residents. Trader Joe’s in Jacksonville Beach and Fresh Market in Ponte Vedra support Beaches Community Kitchen with weekly food donations, including the sandwich ingredients. Beaches Community Kitchen ...

