Junior angler Hunter Miller, grandson of local Dr. Dick Miller, fished with Capt. John Eggers while visiting from California. (photo submitted)
Capt. Jeff Crabtree of Right Sport Charters with a beautiful swordfish. (photo submitted)
Kevin Coyne with a healthy gag grouper caught bottom bumping aboard the “Let’s Go Amigo” out of Jax Beach. (photo submitted)

Flounder bite being reported in the creeks

Fri, 02/10/2017 - 4:37am Beaches1

Reports of flounder being caught in the 15 to 17-inch range are coming in from the creeks, mostly north of the big river. During the late winter and early spring, the flounder come back to the creeks from offshore after spawning. As they come in, they are usually hungry so ...

