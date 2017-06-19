Fletcher's DeLay, Tillman receive gold medals Mon, 06/19/2017 - 4:09am Beaches1 Kayley DeLay and Lauren Tillman of Fletcher High School receive gold medals during the 2017 National Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, held at Carnegie Hall in New York. Accompanying the girls is their art teacher, Kristin Brodt. ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Fletcher's DeLay, Tillman receive gold medals