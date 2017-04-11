“Baby Turtle,” a mixed media collage by Leslie Kruzicki. Kruzicki serves as Communications Chair for the Artists Guild. In addition to collage work, the artist also creates drawings, etchings, monoprints, watercolor paintings, and photographic images.

First Street Gallery hosting juried art show

Tue, 04/11/2017

First Street Gallery is hosting a juried exhibition of beach-related art from The Jacksonville Artists Guild through Tuesday, May 23. The Jacksonville Artists Guild promotes artistic awareness and participation through art programs and exhibitions. The guild is the legacy of well-known and respected artist Christine Schmidt, who passed away in 2009.

