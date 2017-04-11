First Street Gallery hosting juried art show Tue, 04/11/2017 - 3:22am Beaches1 First Street Gallery is hosting a juried exhibition of beach-related art from The Jacksonville Artists Guild through Tuesday, May 23. The Jacksonville Artists Guild promotes artistic awareness and participation through art programs and exhibitions. The guild is the legacy of well-known and respected artist Christine Schmidt, who passed away in 2009.PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about First Street Gallery hosting juried art show