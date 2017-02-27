photo via St. Johns County Fire Rescue

Firefighters respond to Ponte Vedra fire

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 4:58am Beaches1

St. Johns County firefighters and the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department responded to a two-alarm multi-family structure fire Feb. 21 in the 70 block of Tifton Way North in Ponte Vedra. Upon arrival, SJCFR said crews found an evacuated multi-unit apartment building with heavy smoke and flames showing from the roof of ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 