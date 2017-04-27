Emmet Cahill will perform at Culhane's Sunday Thu, 04/27/2017 - 2:59pm Beaches1 Emmet Cahill, award-winning Irish tenor and a principal singer with the renowned Irish music show Celtic Thunder, will perform at Culhane's Irish Pub in Atlantic Beach on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. Cahill recently signed with Sony Music USA and is touring to promote his debut orchestral album, “Emmet Cahill’s ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Emmet Cahill will perform at Culhane's Sunday