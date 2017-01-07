Dweezil Zappa, Dr. John coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat, 01/07/2017 - 4:35am Beaches1 Dweezil Zappa, son of musician Frank Zappa, will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Jan. 13. Dweezil Zappa was influenced by his father's music, as well as by guitarists such as Edward Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. In 1982, at the age of 12, he made his first onstage ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Dweezil Zappa, Dr. John coming to Ponte Vedra Concert Hall