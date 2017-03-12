Jacksonville Beach pro surfer Kayla Durden shows off her winnings following her win at the Corona Pro in Puerto Rico. (photo by Karen Durden)

Durden wins in Puerto Rico

Sun, 03/12/2017 - 2:28pm Beaches1

Jacksonville Beach professional women’s surfer Kayla Durden backed up last year’s runner-up finish in the Association of Professional Surfing of Puerto Rico’s Corona Extra Pro Surf Circuit O’Neill Series in typical Durden fashion — with a win. Durden took down the field in the waves at Domes Beach, Rincon, Puerto Rico,

