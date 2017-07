Deck the Chairs will hold an opening reception for their Christmas in July event on Friday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. The reception will be held at Gallery 725, 725 Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach. The Tiny Chairs Exhibit, featuring 20 miniature versions of the iconic Deck the Chairs lifeguard ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today