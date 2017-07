Artist Dean L. Mitchell will make an encore appearance at Cutter and Cutter Fine Art in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday, July 21. Mitchell will be present at the gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. to meet with fans, collectors and visitors. The second appearance is part of the artist's gallery ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today