"Along the St. Johns" by Helen Moody (photo submitted)

Curatorial's Choice show opens

Thu, 07/13/2017 - 1:56pm Beaches1

The Curatorial Committee at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, has chosen three artists to exhibit their work in an upcoming Curatorial’s Choice exhibition. Members Ronnie Burak, Francesca Tabor-Miolla and Helen Moody will have work on display in the Main Gallery through Aug. 18. Ronnie Burak is ...

