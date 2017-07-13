Curatorial's Choice show opens Thu, 07/13/2017 - 1:56pm Beaches1 The Curatorial Committee at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, has chosen three artists to exhibit their work in an upcoming Curatorial’s Choice exhibition. Members Ronnie Burak, Francesca Tabor-Miolla and Helen Moody will have work on display in the Main Gallery through Aug. 18. Ronnie Burak is ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Curatorial's Choice show opens