Artwork by Egi Antonaccio, who will present a workshop on painting from photographs. (photo submitted)

Cultural Center workshops cover wide variety of topics

Mon, 01/30/2017 - 4:38am Beaches1

The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach recently hosted painter Qiang Huang from Austin, Texas, to teach an Adult Arts Workshop, “Still Life Painting in Oil,” as part of the Center’s Visiting Master Artist Program. For this program, the Cultural Center brings in noteworthy artists from outside the Northern Florida ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 

Follow Us