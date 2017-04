The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach has named Donna Guzzo the director of development. Guzzo will begin her new position at the center on April 19. Guzzo will be responsible for all facets of major donor development and growing corporate, foundation and grant giving. Guzzo will also oversee special fund-raising ...

