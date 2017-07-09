Out of town clients had a quadruple hook-up while fishing with Capt. Steve Crowder. One slot fish was kept, and three over-slot were sent back. (photo submitted)

Chumming is a reliable way to bring in fish

Sun, 07/09/2017 - 5:22am Beaches1

We're going to touch on a topic that doesn't get discussed enough – inshore chumming. Using chum to bring in the fish has been the staple of captains offshore for decades. It's also been adopted in inshore fisheries around the state for a long time. So, why isn't this something ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Beaches Leader, Inc

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 50129
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32240
Phone: 904-249-9033
Fax: 904-249-1501
 